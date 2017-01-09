Follow us on

    Posted: 1:16 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

    Bomb threats at Jewish centers in at least four states prompt evacuations

    Explosives robot
    Ian Wadie/Getty Images
    Jewish centers in as many as four  states were evacuasted Monday after bomb threats.

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Authorities in at least four states evacuated Jewish community centers Monday after receiving bomb threats.

    At least four community centers in Florida were threatened, one in Nashville, another in Columbia, South Carolina, and another in Rockville, Maryland, according to news reports.

    In Florida, police evacuated hundreds of children at the ALPER Jewish Community Center in Miami-Dade after a threatening phone call Monday morning. Explosives threats were also made against Jewish centers in Mandarin, Florida, near Jacksonville, and Miami Beach.

    Florida police gave the all clear at the Maitland Jewish Community Center, after finding nothing in a search of the building.

    So far, police have not found any explosives in any of the threatened buildings, but the investigation is continuing.

