Updated: 10:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 10:13 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received thunderous applause at Sunday's Broadway performance of "The Color Purple."
The crowd clapped for the couple, giving Hillary Clinton numerous standing ovations.
It was in stark contrast from the reception Vice President-elect Mike Pence received when he attended a performance of the Broadway hit "Hamilton" in November. The crowd booed at times and following the performance, actor Brandon Victor Dixon addressed Pence directly, reading a statement on behalf of the cast.
"We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights," he said. "We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf all of us. All of us."
Pence said he was not offended and enjoyed the performance, but President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to vent, calling the Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer-winning production "highly overrated."
Here are some moments of the audience at "The Color Purple" welcoming the Clintons:
