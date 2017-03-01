Follow us on

    Posted: 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Biker gets one last ride, to Florida Keys, but only after his death

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    FLORIDA KEYS —

    A Connecticut man’s dream of seeing the beautiful Florida Keys finally came true, but only after his death. 

    Rob Foxx, 41, died last March of cancer, which led his friends to make a trip in his memory on the one-year anniversary of his passing,  FlKeysNews reported.

    The group of five drove a truck 18 hours to Florida before breaking out their Harley-Davidsons for the last eight hours of the trip, according to FlKeysNews.

    Being pulled behind one of the bikes was a black casket with Foxx’s ashes inside. 

    “He always wanted to visit Key West,” Scott Adams, Foxx’s friend, told FlKeysNews. “It’s not about us, it’s about him. He’s a good kid.”

