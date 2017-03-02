Follow us on

Updated: 7:11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 6:59 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

"Big Bang Theory"
Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images
The cast of "The Big Bang Theory."

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The leads of a popular TV sitcom reportedly are taking $100,000-per-episode pay cuts to boost the salaries of two co-stars.

According to Variety, "The Big Bang Theory" stars Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg – who currently make $1 million per episode – agreed to the six-figure cuts so castmates Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get raises during the next two seasons of the CBS comedy.

Bialik and Rauch now make about $200,000 per episode, so their pay would rise to $450,000 if the extra funds are split evenly, Variety reported.

Read more here.

