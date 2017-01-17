Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Beloved actress Betty White is 95 today, and in a charming Yahoo interview with Katie Couric, the "Golden Girl" looks back and shares her thoughts on living a long, happy life.
“Be mean with people. That’s what you do,” she deadpanned, adding a growl for effect.
Actually, she suggests people stay active mentally and physically.
“Keep busy,” she said. “Don’t focus everything on you. That wears off pretty fast.”
White's IMDB page reads like a history of television, as her career stretches from the 1940s to the present with roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Mama’s Family,” “Hot in Cleveland” and many others.
Her most fun gig, she said, was hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but of course her role as Rose on the iconic sitcom “The Golden Girls” remains near and dear to her.
“She was so innocent,” White said. “Not the brightest nickel in the drawer, but she was fun to do.”
Couric surprised White with a little birthday cake and asked her what her days are like. A renowned animal lover, White said she wakes up early each morning and plays with her dog. And she loves crossword puzzles.
As sweet as the interview is, it’s also inspiring. White clearly is still sharp as a tack.
“You know, seriously, I keep thinking, ‘Betty, you’re 95.’ I don’t feel it,” she said. “I am so blessed with good health and faculties. You can’t really expect that at 95. I am the luckiest old broad on two feet.”
