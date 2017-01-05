Best, highest-paid jobs ranked: Does your career make the lists

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CNN has ranked the job market and has released its findings, but do the most common jobs make any of the lists, or are they all up-and-coming positions?

According to a recent CNN Money and PayScale.com survey, the top job to have is a mobile app developer. Pay scale ranges from a median salary of $97,100 to the top $133,000 and has a job growth of 19%. Not only do app developers get to make the latest programs that millions of people download, they get to try out the latest tech gadgets like phones, tablets and wearable devices. It also has the benefit of telecommuting and low stress, according to researchers.

Also making the top jobs list:

As for the jobs with the top pay, anesthesiologists are at the top of the cash pile according to CNN Money and PayScale.com's list, making from a median income of $335,000 to a top pay of $466,000.

Rounding out the top five:

But if you're trying to find a field that has growth, researchers suggest checking out biostatistician. Over the next 10 years, experts believe it will have a job growth of 34 percent.

The remaining top five growing fields are:

