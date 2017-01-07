Beloved Cleveland gorilla, Bebac, dies of heart disease

In this Oct. 11, 2016 photo, a western lowland gorilla, Bebac, gets an ultrasound at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, in Cleveland. Zoo officials in Cleveland say one of its two western lowland gorillas has died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the death of 32-year-old Bebac on its Facebook page. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks via AP)

By BJ Bethel

Dayton Daily News

One of two western lowland gorillas at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo died Friday according to Cleveland.com.

Bebac, 32, died from heart disease. The male gorilla was diagnosed nearly 10 years ago. He was one of two male gorillas the zoo has diagnosed with heart disease.

In a statement, the zoo said its team of gorilla specialists were able to extend Bebac’s quality of life for several years.

“This is an extremely difficult loss for everyone connected with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” the statement read.

After the gorillas were diagnosed with heart disease, their diets were changed. Their meals consisted mostly of biscuits and were given to them. After the diagnoses, the gorillas were given a new diet designed to make them forage for food in their enclosure like they would in the wild.

The cleveland.com article stated little is known about the heart health of great apes, and veterinary staff often relied on information from the study of humans.