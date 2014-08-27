Barbecue restaurant owner guns down suspected robber

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:44 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
A barbecue restaurant owner shot one of two suspected robbers Saturday night, police said.
The owner of J&S Bar B Que was closing up around 10:50 p.m. when two men jumped out from behind a trash bin and tried to rob him, according to KPRC.
The owner, who is in his 70s, carries a gun after having been robbed after leaving in the past. He shot one of the men in the throat and chest. The man later died at the hospital.
The second suspect fled and is still on the loose, according to KPRC.
The owner, who was not hurt in the incident, will not face charges, authorities said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
