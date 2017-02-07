Barack Obama spends post-presidency hitting the waves

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Barak Obama leaves the White House for the final time as President as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

By Brett Rosner

He was president for 8 years. Now, he’s just having fun.

Barack Obama wasted no time letting loose as soon as his tenure as president ended.

Richard Branson, owner of the Virgin brand, invited the now-former president to have some fun in the British Virgin Islands.

The duo was photographed kitesurfing and foilboarding.

“One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how -- just before he became President -- he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii,” Branson wrote on his website. “When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: 'This will be the last time you surf for eight years.’ For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved.

“So it was tremendous to offer him the chance to learn to kitesurf. The sport has really taken off in the past decade, and we have the perfect conditions and team to help anyone learn. I have also wanted to learn foilboard surfing. So we decided to set up a friendly challenge: Could Barack learn to kitesurf before I learned to foilboard? We agreed to have a final day battle to see who could stay up the longest.”

Video shows the two having fun.

