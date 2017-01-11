Barack, Michelle Obama spotted with U2's Bono

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Honoree Bono attends Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Glamour)

By Elizabeth Vale

Courtesy of Rare.us

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted having lunch at a New York City eatery with U2 frontman and activist Bono.

>> Read more trending stories

The trio was seen at the Upland restaurant in Manhattan, where they ate in a private dining room, according to People magazine.

During the outing, the former first lady was dressed in black pants, a white blouse and a long gray coat. The former president was dressed in a suit jacket and a white shirt, but as has been his usual style since he left the White House, he left his tie at home.

I'm dying. I'm dead. PRESIDENT OBAMA is at lunch w us. We all clapped and cried. A post shared by Mackenzi (@mackenzi) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:19am PST

A video posted to Instagram by another patron at the restaurant showed that the former first couple received a round of applause and cheers as they left the restaurant.

The former president can be seen waving happily to the crowd as the group left.

There has been no word on what the Obamas might have been discussing with Bono, but it wasn't the first time that he has met with the couple. He met with the former president on several occasions, including a visit to the White House in 2011 with fellow musician Alicia Keys.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who has been sharing multiple throwback photos on his Instagram page, shared a photo of the moment in January. He also provided information about the meeting between the musicians and the president.

"This story is better than the photo. Back in 2011, the president invited Bono and Alicia Keys to lunch in his private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office. Bono asks where he should sit. POTUS says, 'Sit wherever there’s a chair.' Bono sees a guitar case in the corner, a campaign memento from Rock the Vote event. Bono quickly tunes the guitar and starts playing/singing 'Norwegian Wood' by the Beatles. Why? Because the second verse goes like this: 'She asked me to stay

And she told me to sit anywhere

So I looked around

And I noticed there wasn't a chair' In the midst of this, the president looks back at me and says, 'How cool is this?'"

Last month, Bono met with Vice President Mike Pence at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where he praised Pence's defense of initiatives for AIDS relief in Africa.