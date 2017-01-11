Barack, Michelle Obama spotted with U2's Bono

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:59 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 | Posted: 10:21 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
NEW YORK —
Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted having lunch at a New York City eatery with U2 frontman and activist Bono.
The trio was seen at the Upland restaurant in Manhattan, where they ate in a private dining room, according to People magazine.
During the outing, the former first lady was dressed in black pants, a white blouse and a long gray coat. The former president was dressed in a suit jacket and a white shirt, but as has been his usual style since he left the White House, he left his tie at home.
I'm dying. I'm dead. PRESIDENT OBAMA is at lunch w us. We all clapped and cried.
A post shared by Mackenzi (@mackenzi) on
A video posted to Instagram by another patron at the restaurant showed that the former first couple received a round of applause and cheers as they left the restaurant.
The former president can be seen waving happily to the crowd as the group left.
#powerlunch w/ @karanilanraymond & @lindseybono & @michelleobama & #presidentobama #nyc #upland
A post shared by Emma Wiedner (@ewiedner) on
There has been no word on what the Obamas might have been discussing with Bono, but it wasn't the first time that he has met with the couple. He met with the former president on several occasions, including a visit to the White House in 2011 with fellow musician Alicia Keys.
Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who has been sharing multiple throwback photos on his Instagram page, shared a photo of the moment in January. He also provided information about the meeting between the musicians and the president.
"This story is better than the photo. Back in 2011, the president invited Bono and Alicia Keys to lunch in his private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office. Bono asks where he should sit. POTUS says, 'Sit wherever there’s a chair.' Bono sees a guitar case in the corner, a campaign memento from Rock the Vote event. Bono quickly tunes the guitar and starts playing/singing 'Norwegian Wood' by the Beatles. Why? Because the second verse goes like this: 'She asked me to stay
And she told me to sit anywhere
So I looked around
And I noticed there wasn't a chair'
In the midst of this, the president looks back at me and says, 'How cool is this?'"
This story is better than the photo. Back in 2011, the President invited Bono and Alicia Keys to lunch in his private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office. Bono asks where he should sit. Potus says sit wherever there's a chair. Bono sees a guitar case in the corner, a campaign memento from Rock The Vote event. Bono quickly tunes the guitar and starts playing/singing Norwegian Wood by the Beatles. Why? Because the second verse goes like this: "She asked me to stay And she told me to sit anywhere So I looked around And I noticed there wasn't a chair" In the midst of this, the President looks back at me and says, "How cool is this?"
A post shared by Pete Souza (archived) (@petesouza44) on
Last month, Bono met with Vice President Mike Pence at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where he praised Pence's defense of initiatives for AIDS relief in Africa.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}