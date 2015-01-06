Bao Bao prepares to leave U.S. for China

Bao Bao, the Giant Panda cub is seen by the media for the first time January 6, 2014 inside his glass enclosure at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, a few days before going on display to the general public. Bao Bao was born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo August 2, 2013. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards

By Kacie Yearout

Fox25Boston.com

Washington D.C. is getting ready to say goodbye to adorable panda Bao Bao.

Bao Bao was born in August 2013 and is part of the National Zoo's partnership with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

>> Read more trending news

“There is a loan agreement,” National Zoo animal keeper Marty Dearie told FOX DC. “Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, her parents, are here on loan, and that loan agreement stipulates that any cub we have is required to go to China. They can stay here up until they are four years old. She is three and a half years old. It is right in the perfect time for her to head back.”

It's a long flight to China for Bao Bao - 16 hours total. Since she loves bamboo, caretakers are arranging to take 50 pounds of it, along with sweet potatoes and apples.

The zoo has planned a week of celebratory events to say goodbye to Bao Bao.

">February 19, 2017