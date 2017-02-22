Follow us on

    Updated: 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

    Ban on smoking with children in car clears Oklahoma House committee

    Woman smoking with child in car
    ClarkandCompany / E+ / Getty Images
    Woman smoking with child in car (stock photo)

    By Greg Brown

    FOX23.com

    OKLAHOMA CITY —

    A bill that could stop Oklahomans from smoking with kids in the car has cleared a House committee.

    The bill by Rep. Donnie Condit, D-McAlester, would make it illegal to smoke cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child is in a vehicle.

    The penalty for violating the law would be a $20 fine.

    ">February 22, 2017

