Bald eagle euthanized after being shot in Texas

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas —
A bald eagle was euthanized after it was shot in Texas, and deputies hope to find the person who did it.
"Nothing surprises me anymore," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told KHOU. "I can't fathom why someone would want to shoot a bald eagle."
Investigators said Tuesday a $2,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooter, KTRK reported.
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said the bald eagle was shot in the Anahuac area and was badly injured.
A landowner found the injured bird in a pasture Monday morning and called the sheriff's office. A game warden took it to the Wildlife Center of Texas in Houston, where it had to be euthanized.
"It was in pretty bad condition," Wildlife Center Executive Director Sharon Schmalz told KHOU. "The beak was almost totally severed and it was blind in one eye."
Deputies said injuring an eagle is a federal crime, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Chambers County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward and the Texas Wildlife Crime Stoppers Operation Game Thief is...Posted by Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 10, 2017
3-5PM and 9-10PM weekdays on WSB
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}