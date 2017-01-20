Bacon keeps sizzle in 109-year-old woman’s life

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:13 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MARSHALL, Ill. —
What’s the secret to a long life?
A 109-year-old woman from southern Illinois says living a clean life has a lot to do with her longevity. And a love for bacon doesn’t hurt, either.
"I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life, and I had one husband for 43 years," Ruth Benjamin told WGN. “And I love bacon”
Born in Illinois in 1908, Ruth Viola Wyrick was one of six children of Andrew and Eva Wyrick. She was married to Harold Benjamin for 43 years before his death in 1971. The couple lived in Terre Haute for many years. Ruth worked at Quakemaid in Terre Haute for 43 years, WGN reported.
Her doctor, Jim Turner, says she is in relatively good health and he says he won’t be offering her any advice about how to stay healthy.
"What do you do with someone who’s 109 years old? And my answer was ‘absolutely nothing,'" Turner told WGN.
"I have potatoes some way every day," Ruth told WGN. "And I love kraut."
And of course, bacon.
