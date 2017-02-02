Baby's death ruled homicide after parents overdose

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:46 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. —
Police in a small Pennsylvania town are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby as a homicide after she was found dead in her crib a few days before Christmas.
Summer Chambers died Dec. 20of dehydration and starvation, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.
The family was discovered on Dec. 22.
Summer's parents, Jason Chambers and Chelsea Cardaro, were also found dead in the home after both overdosed on fentanyl, WJAC reported.
During a news conference earlier this week, Lees said Cardaro had four times the amount of fentanyl considered a lethal dose in her system. Jason Chambers had 2 1/2 times the lethal amount. Lees said both died within minutes of taking the fentanyl, WTAJ reported.
Lees said the baby died about four days after her parents, suffering from dehydration and starvation. Lees ruled her death a homicide because of neglect from her parents, WTAJ reported.
Police said they do not know who sold the drugs to the couple, but if the person is found, he or she could face charges of drug delivery resulting in death.
The couple's death was originally attributed to heroin overdoses before toxicology tests. Lees and Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan said heroin was found in the house, WJAC reported in December.
Chambers also overdosed in November, but was revived with Narcan, WJAC reported.
Children and Youth Services checked on Summer's welfare on Dec. 7.
