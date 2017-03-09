Baby Jessica: Where is she now, 30 years after dramatic rescue

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:20 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MIDLAND, Texas —
It's been three decades since a country, if not the world, sat riveted, watching the dramatic rescue of a toddler who had fallen down a well in Texas.
Jessica McClure was only 18 months old when she was trapped for almost 60 hours before she was pulled from the depths in October 1987.
And while the image of the small girl being carried on a backboard through crowds of rescue workers is stuck in the memories of those who watched the rescue, Jessica McClure Morales doesn't remember any of it.
Thirty years later, Morales is now married and has two children, People reported.
She's a special-education teacher's aide at an elementary school in her hometown of Midland, Texas.
The only sign that is still noticeable is a smaller right foot that had become gangrenous. It had been stuck above her head in the small space for the entire 60 hours. The scar on her forehead, which happened when she fell asleep while trapped, is barely visible, People reported.
She also embraces what happened to her, and has not hidden the ordeal from her children but also tries to not let them be overshadowed by her fame.
Read more of "Baby Jessica's" interview with People.
