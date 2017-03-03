Baby giraffe makes public debut at Denver zoo

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:20 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DENVER —
A giraffe, whose birth surprised zoo officials last week, made his public debut Sunday.
>>Read Giraffe's surprise birth leads to blood transfusion for calf
Visitors gathered to see Dobby, just five days old, in the main giraffe area at the Denver Zoo.
">March 5, 2017
Dobby might not be a week old yet, but he's already made his public debut at the @DenverZoo#9NEWSpic.twitter.com/BQOrTzkBB2— Raquel Villanueva (@Raq_Villanueva)@DenverZoo#9NEWSpic.twitter.com/BQOrTzkBB2— Raquel Villanueva (@Raq_Villanueva) March 5, 2017
Dobby might not be a week old yet, but he's already made his public debut at the
>>Read Denver zoo welcomes unexpected giraffe calf
"We just learned that our newborn giraffe, Dobby, will be venturing into his yard (in public view) in the next 15 minutes," Sean Andersen-Vie, a Denver Zoo spokesman, told KMGH around noon Sunday. "His caretakers say he is gaining weight and getting stronger every day. We are optimistic about his health improving, but are still monitoring him closely."
Dobby, who was born 5 feet tall Tuesday, had a plasma transfusion Thursday to help provide him with the nutrients that he was not getting from his mother but were needed to fight infections and boost his immune system.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}