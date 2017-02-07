Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
BOSTON —
While Tom Brady helped his team make Super Bowl history on Sunday, his latest namesake was just arriving in the world.
Brady James Gaffney was born during the third quarter of the Super Bowl at Falmouth Hospital in Falmouth, Massachusetts, and his parents decided to name him after the popular quarterback.
Is it a coincidence that Brady was born right as the Patriots began their epic comeback, rallying 31 unanswered points starting in the third quarter? Possibly.
The seven pounds and seven ounces baby boy was born during the third quarter of the big game at 8:49 p.m., according to Robin Lord, a spokeswoman for Cape Cod Healthcare.
The Falcons led the Patriots 28-3 in the third quarter before the Patriots went on to score 25 straight points and tie the game up. The Patriots went on to earn the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever in the first overtime in Super Bowl history, with a Patriots win and a final score of 34-28.
But the miraculous finish will always be remembered by the Gaffney family.
The Patriots -- led by Brady and head coach Bill Belichick -- have won the Super Bowl five times, with championship wins in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2015.
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
