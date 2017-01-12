Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Authorities warn of Netflix phishing scam

Netflix
hapa boy / Flickr
Netflix

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities in Maine are warning Netflix customers of a possible scam that targets credit card and personal information.

>> Read more trending stories

Customers have been receiving emails asking them to update their Netflix membership information, WBAY reported. A link in the email points people toward a web page that looks very similar to an official Netflix login page.

The link requests billing and credit card information and then redirects customers to the actual Netflix website, WAGM reported.

The video streaming company said that Netflix will never ask for personal information in an email – including payment information, Social \Security number, or account password.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning to Netflix customers on its Facebook page, referencing a report by FireEye that a phishing operation was being used to gather information.

Netflix Members: Caution!


If you are a Netflix customer and you receive an email asking you to update your membership...Posted by Aroostook County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Atlanta's Morning News Team

Atlanta's Morning News with Scott Slade

Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories

 
 