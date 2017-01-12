Authorities warn of Netflix phishing scam

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Authorities in Maine are warning Netflix customers of a possible scam that targets credit card and personal information.
Customers have been receiving emails asking them to update their Netflix membership information, WBAY reported. A link in the email points people toward a web page that looks very similar to an official Netflix login page.
The link requests billing and credit card information and then redirects customers to the actual Netflix website, WAGM reported.
The video streaming company said that Netflix will never ask for personal information in an email – including payment information, Social \Security number, or account password.
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning to Netflix customers on its Facebook page, referencing a report by FireEye that a phishing operation was being used to gather information.
Netflix Members: Caution!
