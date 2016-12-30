Auburn basketball player joins opposing team’s huddle

Georgia basketball coach Mark Fox can be animated with officials, but he seemed passive when an Auburn player joined his huddle during the late stages of Thursday night's game at Auburn.

College basketball players spend lots of time practicing to guard against an opponent’s plays. Lots of film study and diagrammed plays take place, but a team can never be sure what its opponent is going to do.

So if you don’t have a clue, do what Auburn guard T.J. Dunans did – join the huddle.

With 1:39 left in Thursday night’s SEC conference opener between the Tigers and Georgia, a timeout was called. As Bulldogs coach Mark Fox discussed strategy with his players, Dunans decided to join in, DawgNation reported.

Georgia sophomore Derek Ogbeide even stretches his arm out and puts in around Dunans’ waist, pulling him into the huddle. It took a few seconds before a Georgia assistant alerted the referee, asking him to remove Dunans from the huddle.

It didn’t make a difference, as Georgia won 96-84. But it sure was a funny moment, and Dunans scored six points during his 27 minutes on the court.