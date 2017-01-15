Follow us on

News/Talk WSB
Posted: 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Atlanta megachurch pastor Eddie Long’s daughter shares tribute, tattoo in her dad’s memory

Bishop Eddie Long
Getty Images
Atlanta megachurch pastor Bishop Eddie Long has died from cancer.

By Jennifer Brett

AJC.com

ATLANTA —

Bishop Eddie Long’s daughter Taylor Long is sharing touching words and a lasting tribute following her dad’s death.

“I love you Dad. Thank you for being perfect,” she shared in an Instagram post along with a photo of them together. “I cherish every moment I’ve shared with you even up to your last breath. I don’t blame God for wanting you back, I would too. Everything I do is for you, it’s been my honor to be your daughter. Thank you for being the greatest example of a wonderful father & husband. You kicked cancer’s ass! Job Well Done my angel.”

Long died at 63 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

