Posted: 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Bishop Eddie Long’s daughter Taylor Long is sharing touching words and a lasting tribute following her dad’s death.
“I love you Dad. Thank you for being perfect,” she shared in an Instagram post along with a photo of them together. “I cherish every moment I’ve shared with you even up to your last breath. I don’t blame God for wanting you back, I would too. Everything I do is for you, it’s been my honor to be your daughter. Thank you for being the greatest example of a wonderful father & husband. You kicked cancer’s ass! Job Well Done my angel.”
Long died at 63 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
