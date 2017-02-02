By WSB-TV

Dirty Bird Lager or perhaps Pats Porter?

On Monday, the Atlanta based SweetWater Brewing Company made a friendly wager with the Boston-based Samuel Adams -- and the losing team will name a beer after the winner.

“Let's #riseup the stakes and force the loser to rename a beer after the winners team. Dirty Bird Lager has a nice ring,” SweetWater tweeted to Samuel Adams.

“New England #Patriots Extra Pale Ale it is. Sales, through the roof,” Samuel Adams tweeted back.

The hilarious Twitter exchange comes after a metro Atlanta gas station pulled all Samuel Adams off the shelves until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Houston.

Below is the entertaining text exchange below:



