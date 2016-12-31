Army warns of dangers in energy drinks

By Bob D'Angelo

The U.S. military is warning about the health risks involved with consuming energy drinks, telling troops it could do "some serious harm to your body."

A post on the Pentagon's official science blog this week cited a report that found soldiers in the field were more likely to fall asleep on duty if they consumed multiple beverages a day, CNN reported.

The study by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, titled "Energy drink consumption and its association with sleep problems among US service members on a combat deployment," looked at data from more than 1,000 soldiers and Marines who were deployed in in Afghanistan in 2010.

According to the institute’s research, nearly 45 percent of deployed military personnel consumed at least one energy drink daily, while nearly 14 percent reported drinking three or more per day, CNN reported.

Soldiers serving in recent war zones across the globe have grown particularly attached to energy drinks, CNN reported, with many bases in Iraq and Afghanistan maintaining large quantities.

One of the more commonly seen brands, Rip It, is actively involved in supporting military groups like the USO and highlights its military connection in its online marketing.

Dr. Patricia Deuster, professor and director of the Consortium for Health and Military Performance at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, told the Defense Department's science blog that "doctors don't know what the effects of (energy drink) ingredients are in larger doses."

"I don't think anybody has an answer on the long term effects question," she said.