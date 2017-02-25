Apple investigating iPhone7 that caught fire

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:34 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
This is not the kind of hot smartphone Apple wants to publicize.
The company said it is looking into an incident involving an iPhone 7 Plus that caught fire, Hollywood Life reported. Brianna Olivas, 18, from Arizona, posted video on Twitter of the device unleashing a steam of smoke.
The incident was reminiscent of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 issues, in which defective batteries caused some of those phones to catch fire.
It’s not clear what might have caused the fault. Olivas told Gizmodo that she’d only been using the official Apple charger with the phone and that she hadn’t had any trouble with the device until this week. After the device failed to switch on, she said she took it to an Apple store where employees ran diagnostic tests but found no faults.
"The next morning I was asleep with my phone charging next to my head, my boyfriend grabbed the phone and put it on the dresser," Olivas told Mashable. “He went to the restroom ... and from the corner of his eye he saw my phone steaming and [heard] a squealing noise. By the time he got over to the phone it had already caught fire, he quickly grabbed the phone and threw it in the restroom ... as soon as he threw it in the restroom it blew up and more smoke started coming out of the phone."
Olivas says she gave the phone to Apple and the company issued her a replacement device. She said that Apple representatives told her they are conducting tests and expect to know more information in a week.
So my IPhone 7 plus blew up this morning 🤗 was not even using it, literally no explanation for this pic.twitter.com/sQ8CJt4Y69— Bree✨ (@briannaolivas_) February 23, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}