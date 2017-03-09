By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A New York mom was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly attacked a 71-year-old woman who criticized her parenting.

According to WNBC, the victim told police that she was waiting for a subway elevator Monday afternoon when a child pushed ahead of the crowd to get on.

"Maybe you should teach your child to wait till people come off the elevator, instead of trying to get in," the elderly woman told the child's mother, WCBS reported.

Police said the mom then attacked the septuagenarian, pushing, punching and striking the woman with her own cane, WCBS reported.

Police later arrested Breonna Turk, 24, on a second-degree assault charge, according to WCBS.

