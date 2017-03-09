Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 4:10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A New York mom was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly attacked a 71-year-old woman who criticized her parenting.
According to WNBC, the victim told police that she was waiting for a subway elevator Monday afternoon when a child pushed ahead of the crowd to get on.
"Maybe you should teach your child to wait till people come off the elevator, instead of trying to get in," the elderly woman told the child's mother, WCBS reported.
Police said the mom then attacked the septuagenarian, pushing, punching and striking the woman with her own cane, WCBS reported.
Police later arrested Breonna Turk, 24, on a second-degree assault charge, according to WCBS.
A 71-year-old woman was beaten with her own cane in a subway elevator, police say https://t.co/1qMXsifu5Ipic.twitter.com/wqApOw4dky A 71-year-old woman was beaten with her own cane in a subway elevator, police say
">March 9, 2017
https://t.co/1qMXsifu5Ipic.twitter.com/wqApOw4dky— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 9, 2017
A 71-year-old woman was beaten with her own cane in a subway elevator, police say https://t.co/1qMXsifu5Ipic.twitter.com/wqApOw4dky— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork)
A 71-year-old woman was beaten with her own cane in a subway elevator, police say
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}