Updated: 4:10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 4:10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017

Angry mom allegedly beats 71-year-old with own cane for criticizing her parenting

Elderly woman walking with cane
Argijale / Moment / Getty Images
Elderly woman walking with cane (stock photo)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

A New York mom was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly attacked a 71-year-old woman who criticized her parenting.

According to WNBC, the victim told police that she was waiting for a subway elevator Monday afternoon when a child pushed ahead of the crowd to get on. 

"Maybe you should teach your child to wait till people come off the elevator, instead of trying to get in," the elderly woman told the child's mother, WCBS reported.

Police said the mom then attacked the septuagenarian, pushing, punching and striking the woman with her own cane, WCBS reported.

Police later arrested Breonna Turk, 24, on a second-degree assault charge, according to WCBS.

March 9, 2017

