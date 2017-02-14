American Girl to launch new boy doll

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
American Girl, the store that caters to little girls with dolls that can cost upward of $115, is adding a new character to its line of dolls.
The company recently announced that Logan Everett will be teamed up with Tenney Grant, Huffington Post reported.
Logan is the first boy doll that the company has released.
According to the company, the doll's backstory is that he is the drummer for Tenney Grant, a singer and songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee.
Tenney and Logan join American Girl's "Girl of the Year" doll Thursday, Gabriela McBride, who was introduced in January.
Tune in today, 2/14, at 11:30 a.m. CST for more information during our Facebook #LIVE.Posted by American Girl on Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Gabriela's backstory is that she uses spoken-word poetry to help communicate and overcome a stutter.
They are not the only dolls to be introduced for 2017.
April will bring Z Yang, a Korean-American character from American Girl's YouTube channel.
Two historic dolls will also be released this year.
Nanea is a Hawaiian character from the World War II time period.
And fans of the doll line will be happy to know that the popular Felicity doll, whose story is set during the Revolutionary War, will be reintroduced.
According to the company's website, more than 153 million American Girl books and 29 million dolls have been sold since 1986.
