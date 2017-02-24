Amber Alert issued for Connecticut girl after mother stabbed

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Steven Yablonski
Fox25Boston.com
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. —
An Amber Alert was issued for a Connecticut girl after her mother was stabbed to death in a possible domestic incident with her father.
Aylin Sofia Hernandez, 6, is believed to be with her father, Oscar Hernandez, in a gray Hyundai Elantra with an unknown New York license plate. WTIC in Hartford reports Aylin is in danger and they may be headed to the Bronx.
She is described as a white/Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds.
Police did not have a description of her clothing.
The mother’s female friend was also stabbed during the dispute, WTIC reported, and is currently in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671.
***AMBER ALERT***Bridgeport Police are searching for a gray Hyundai Elantra with unknown New York registration plates....Posted by Connecticut State Police on Friday, February 24, 2017
