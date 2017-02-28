Amazing feat of artistry, patriotism goes viral

By Natalie Dreier

We all multitask to some extent, but Joe Everson is a multi-tasker to the extreme.

Recently he had the honor of singing the national anthem before an Arkansas Razorbacks basketball game, CBS Sports reported.

But he didn't just take center court and sing. Everson belted out "The Star-Spangled Banner" while painting.

Not only was that a feat in and of itself, the finished product will bring out the patriotic side in many.

The clip has become so popular that it has more than 33 million views since it was posted Feb. 21.

Best National Anthem ever? Posted by Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

This isn't the first time Everson sang and painted at a sporting event. He did a similiar painting at a hockey game last year, CBS Sports reported.