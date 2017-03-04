Allergic college student 'hazed' with peanut butter

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An upset mother took to Facebook after finding out about her son’s hazing at an off-campus fraternity house that instigated an allergic reaction after having peanut butter rubbed on his face.

Students at the Alphi Chi Rho fraternity house at Central Michigan University rubbed peanut butter on Andrew Seely, 19, in October while he was sleeping, his mother Teresa Seely wrote on Facebook.

“This is a picture of what they did to him. He has a deadly peanut allergy and they rubbed peanut butter on his face while he was passed out,” she wrote in a Wednesday post that has since been removed, according to WDIV. “He could have been killed. He was sent to the campus health clinic by a professor and treated. Luckily he is still alive.”

Heather Smith, spokeswoman at Central Michigan University, told The New York Times that university police do not have jurisdiction because it was off-campus, but the school could investigate student code of conduct violations.

“Obviously this is very concerning and we take these things very seriously,” Smith told CBS News.

Mount Pleasant Police told the Times they are investigating the incident.

The national headquarters of Alpha Chi Rho said in a statement Friday that the charter for the fraternity had been revoked since 2011.

“Prior to this incident, when we learned that a small group of individuals had been improperly operating under our name, we promptly sent a letter to these men to stop all activity or representation of our fraternity,” the fraternity said.

Students at the fraternity house told WDIV that the incident was a prank gone awry.

"It was just a joke trying to be funny and put it on his face," the unnamed student told WDIV. "We didn't know he was allergic. It was just college students being kids."

Teresa Seely filed a police report and hired an attorney after her son recently told her about the incident, according to WDIV.

Seely left the school after one semester.