Airbnb offers free rooms to those affected by immigration ban

One of the founders of the internet hospitality site Airbnb is offering those affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban a free place to stay.

Trump’s order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. Legal permanent residents -- green card and visa-holders -- from those seven countries who were out of the United States after Friday cannot return to the U.S. for three months.

“Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected,” Brian Chesky posted Saturday on Facebook. “Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone else who needs it in the event they are denied the ability to board a US-bound flight and are not in your city/country of residence.”