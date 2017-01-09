By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A server who received a racist note on a receipt and no tip said she would still serve the couple who stiffed her if they came back to eat.

Server Kelly Carter could not believe the message handwritten on the receipt after a young white couple finished brunch Saturday at Anita’s New Mexico Style Cafe, according to WJLA.

The note read:

“Great service don’t tip black people.”

>> Read more trending stories

The longtime employee told WRC-TV that she has never anything like this. The couple seemed just like any other customers. They did not indicate they were unhappy with their service or food.

“[The customer] didn't hurt me. He only hurt himself. He only makes me stronger,” Carter told WJLA.

The Loudoun County NAACP shared an image of the receipt on social media.

“Hatred will not be tolerated and we will not keep quiet,” the post read. “This has been confirmed and did happen.”

The restaurant and community is showing support for Carter.

People were coming into the restaurant with money, restaurant owner Tommy Tellez, Sr. said.

"I'm appalled. This is so disheartening,” restaurant owner Tommy Tellez, Sr. told WJLA. “She has a following. Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm. And we're really happy to have her.”

And if they came back?

“Just me serving them will let them know they did not get the best of me. And I truly mean that,” Carter told WJLA.