BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Paris Jackson arrives at the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

By Rare.us

Paris Jackson won’t be doing any other interviews after her Rolling Stone cover story.

>> Read more trending stories

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson appeared as the cover girl for Rolling Stone this week and in the article, she shocked fans with stories of past suicide attempts, confessed to being a sexual assault survivor and said she believes her father was murdered.

Following the headline-making article, Jackson took to Twitter to clear the air on one thing.

“Will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever. if you have questions then read it, it’s crystal clear,” she wrote, adding, “and to those that have been calling my mother and my manager, they will not answer anything either.”

In the article, she revealed that she believes that there is a conspiracy in her father’s death. She definitely believes someone killed her father.

“Because it’s obvious,” she said. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

And, as for the rumors that Michael Jackson is not her father, the 18-year-old budding model had just one thing to say.

“He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”