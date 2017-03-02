Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:39 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 3:57 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Adele’s 4-year-old son was reportedly injured during her recent soundcheck.
According to E! News, Adele’s son, Angelo, was hit in the eye by debris while fireworks were being tested ahead of her concert in Perth, Australia on Tuesday. Because of his injury, Adele considered canceling the fireworks display for the remaining dates in her “Adele Live” tour.
She spoke recently about the incident during a show, according to themusic.com.au.
“Up until last night, we had fireworks for you,” she told the audience. “And obviously everyone likes a fireworks display. However, my son was watching in the crowd ... there wasn’t much of a crowd, there was like five people. A bit of debris -- it wasn’t big -- but a bit of (expletive) went in his eye and he was very upset, so I got rid of the fireworks.”
She then asked the crowd if they want to see fireworks.
“Let’s get a cheer for fireworks if you want them,” she asked the crowd. “Let’s get a ‘boo’ if you don’t want (expletive) in your eyes.”
The crowd cheered in favor of fireworks, and the singer said she would bring them back for her next show.
Adele’s son is her only child with longtime partner Simon Konecki.
