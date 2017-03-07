9-year-old female giraffe dies after accident at NC Zoo

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
ASHEBORO, N.C. —
Officials at the North Carolina Zoo found one of its female giraffes dead inside its habitat after an accident.
Zoo officials discovered 9-year-old Jamili dead after she became entangled in an enrichement item that is with the giraffe herd.
"We are saddened to report that Jamili died after she accidentally became entangled in a mental and physical engagement item used with our giraffe herd," the zoo said in a statement Tuesday. "This enrichment item, and others like it, had been used for many years with our giraffe herd without incident.
"The North Carolina Zoo takes special pride in the care we provide to our animals, and the expansive natural habitat and other services that enrich their lives. We are reviewing all of our animal safety policies and procedures -- including the enrichment items that the animals use in their behind-the-scenes living quarters -- to ensure the safety of all our animals.
Jamili, a reticulated giraffe, was born May 30, 2008, at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was transferred to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro in March 2009. Keepers said they were immediately taken by Jamili’s easygoing personality, acocrding to the zoo statement.
Jamili gave birth to one female calf, Juma, in July 2012. Juma is now at the Maryland Zoo where she had a female calf of her own last month.
It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our beloved giraffes, Jamili. She had been a part of the Zoo...Posted by North Carolina Zoo on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}