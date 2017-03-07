Follow us on

    Updated: 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

    9-year-old female giraffe dies after accident at NC Zoo

    Reticulated Giraffe
    A reticulated giraffe, similar to the one pictured, died after an accident at the North Carolina Zoo. (chadh/Flickr (CC BY 2.0))

    By WSOCTV.com

    ASHEBORO, N.C. —

    Officials at the North Carolina Zoo found one of its female giraffes dead inside its habitat after an accident. 

    Zoo officials discovered 9-year-old Jamili dead after she became entangled in an enrichement item that is with the giraffe herd.

    "We are saddened to report that Jamili died after she accidentally became entangled in a mental and physical engagement item used with our giraffe herd," the zoo said in a statement Tuesday. "This enrichment item, and others like it, had been used for many years with our giraffe herd without incident.

    "The North Carolina Zoo takes special pride in the care we provide to our animals, and the expansive natural habitat and other services that enrich their lives. We are reviewing all of our animal safety policies and procedures -- including the enrichment items that the animals use in their behind-the-scenes living quarters -- to ensure the safety of all our animals.

    Jamili, a reticulated giraffe, was born May 30, 2008, at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

    She was transferred to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro in March 2009. Keepers said they were immediately taken by Jamili’s easygoing personality, acocrding to the zoo statement.

    Jamili gave birth to one female calf, Juma, in July 2012. Juma is now at the Maryland Zoo where she had a female calf of her own last month.

     

    It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our beloved giraffes, Jamili. She had been a part of the Zoo...

    Posted by North Carolina Zoo on Tuesday, March 7, 2017

