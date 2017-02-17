Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 | Posted: 1:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Chana Elgin
LA PORTE, TX —
An 8-year-old Texas student said his physical education coach threw a ball at his face, causing him to temporarily suffer hearing loss.
College Park Elementary student Lawrence Batiste said the coach wanted to teach him a lesson during a game of dodgeball on Feb. 8.
In an interview with KTRK, Lawrence said the teacher told him, “Now you see how it feels to hit somebody in the face with a ball.”
“We were just playing dodgeball to knock down the cones and that's when he hit me,” the third grader said.
A doctor told Loretta Houston, Batiste’s mother, that the hearing loss in his left ear could last up to a week.
“He said, 'I ain't know where hit me at because my whole head was hurting,'” Houston told KTRK. “He said, 'The coach walked over there to me and said, 'Now you see how it feels to bust somebody in the face with the ball.''”
Houston told KTRK that during a Feb. 13 phone call in which the coach offered an apology, the coach admitted to throwing the ball at her son after he first targeted another student.
Houston said she felt the apology wasn't sincere.
In a statement provided by La Porte Independent School District, the school district said a foam-core ball was involved in the incident, which the district called "inexcusable" and "unaccepable."
La Porte ISD said it is cooperating with the Deer Park Police Department’s request for video footage.
No charges have been filed yet, but a complaint was made to the Police Department, and the police department is investigating the incident.
A number of Texas school districts have banned dodgeball. La Porte ISD placed the coach on administrative leave with pay.
Read the school district's full release on the situation here.
See more on the story at KTRK.
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}