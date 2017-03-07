Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
SUGAR CITY, Idaho —
An 8-year-old boy is being called a hero after managing to jack up a car that fell on his dad.
Dad Stephen Parker and his sons, 17-year-old Mason and 8-year-old J.T., were working on cars in their yard in Sugar City, Idaho. As Parker was working under one of the cars, it slipped off its jack and came crashing down on Parker.
Mason had gone inside a few minutes earlier. The only person around was little J.T.
“I yelled to J.T. on the other side of the car, ‘Jack it up quick! Jack it up quick!'” Parker told the East Idaho News. “I was totally trapped, and then I passed out. It was all in his hands, and I thought, ‘This is it. There’s no way he can jack up this car, because it took my 17-year-old son and I both to jack it up the first time.'”
J.T, who weighs just 50 pounds, started pumping on the handle of the jack. Slowly, the car began to rise. Mason called 911, and soon, paramedics arrived.
Parker was airlifted to East Idaho Regional Medical Center. He had 13 broken ribs, but he was alive thanks to his 8-year-old son.
When a reporter with the East Idaho News asked J.T. how he got the strength, J.T. thought about it a moment and then responded, “Angels.”
