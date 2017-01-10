Follow us on

    Updated: 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

    75-year-old driver hospitalized after 50-pound dumbbell crashes through windshield

    By Brianna Chambers

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OLDMANS TWP., N.J. —

    A New Jersey man was injured and hospitalized after a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through his vehicle's windshield this week.

    Jack DeCarlo, 75, was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday morning when a weight smashed through the glass and struck him in the head, CBS News reported

    DeCarlo lost control of the SUV and swerved into a ditch, police said.

    He was critically injured and transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

    DeCarlo was traveling with his wife, Patricia DeCarlo, to Myrtle Beach at the time of the incident. Patricia DeCarlo, 57, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ.com

    Police say it's unclear where the dumbbell came from. They say it could have been thrown from an overpass or could have fallen from another vehicle that was traveling ahead of DeCarlo's car.

    "We don't know if somebody intentionally did it. It's a freak thing. It's a shame," the couple's son, Jim DeCarlo, told CBS. "I couldn't believe it. (I was) shocked. You never think something like that is going to happen."

    On Monday, Jim DeCarlo said he was sure that his father, a former prison guard, would heal well.

    Police are investigating the incident.

    New Jersey State Police Seeks Assistance with Crash Investigation Involving Dumbell
    The...Posted by New Jersey State Police on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

