Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Shaq Smith (5) celebrate a last second touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Clemson turns Tide: Clemson beat Alabama Monday on a last-second touchdown in a thrilling ending to the college football season. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass with only seconds left to go ahead of Alabama 35-31. “I couldn't hear the crowd," Watson said of the game’s last play. "I just felt at peace." The game was a rematch of last year’s championship game in which Alabama beat Clemson 45-40.

2. Kushner to take WH post: President-elect Donald Trump has asked his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to join him in the White House when he takes office next week. Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, will be a senior adviser, transition officials said Monday. According to The Associated Press, since the election Kushner has been one of the transition team’s main liaisons to foreign governments, communicating with Israeli officials and meeting last week with Britain’s foreign minister.

3. Assange on hacks: Julian Assange says the U.S. intelligence community has it wrong, and that the source of emails leaked to WikiLeaks was not a member of “any government” or “state parties.” Assange, the founder of the website, said the emails hacked from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and those taken from the Democratic National Committee did not “come from the Russian government.” Assange, speaking during a Periscope Q&A session, questioned the recently released U.S. intelligence report, claiming, “It was not an intelligence report. It does not have the structure of an intelligence report. It does not have the structure of a presidential daily brief. It was frankly quite embarrassing.”

4. Warning shots fired: A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer in the Strait of Hormuz fired several warning shots at four Iranian vessels after they closed in on the ship at a high rate of speed. The boats came within 890 yards of the USS Mahan, according to Navy officials. Officers on the Mahan said they tried to warn the Iranian vessels off, but they did not stop their advance. After shots were fired, the boats stopped, Navy officials said.

5. Manhunt continues: Law enforcement authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for Markeith Loyd, the man suspected of shooting and killing an Orlando police sergeant. Debra Clayton was killed after she approached Loyd to question him in the Dec. 13 death of his pregnant girlfriend. As the manhunt for Loyd began Monday, a second officer, Deputy Norman Lewis, 35, was killed when a van hit his motorcycle 2-1/2 hours after the shooting.

And one more

TMZ is reporting that actress Debbie Reynolds died from a cerebral hemorrhage. The website reported that Reynolds’ death certificated showed that the 84-year-old suffered a stroke that led to her death, 24 hours after her daughter, actress and writer Carrie Fisher died after suffering a massive heart attack. Fisher was 60 years old. The two were buried last Friday.

In case you missed it

Said every mom, everywhere.