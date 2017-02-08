A man stands next to a destroyed home after a tornado tore through the eastern neighborhood of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards took an aerial tour before meeting New Orleans officials. He says the path of destruction is wide and varied. In eastern New Orleans, he says "it kind of bounced back and forth" across the busy Chef Menteur Highway. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

1. Travel ban arguments: A federal appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments from the U.S. Justice Department to overturn a lower court’s temporary stay on President Donald Trump’s travel ban. The three judges of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals based in San Francisco questioned the government’s attorney and an attorney representing the two states that requested the temporary restraining order that was handed down on Friday. The decision could come as early as Wednesday.

2. Suspected killer dead: A man on the run after a murder spree in Florida and Alabama was found dead inside a hotel room in Georgia Tuesday, law enforcement authorities said. After a weeklong manhunt, William Boyette, along with his alleged accomplice, Mary Rice, were spotted in a motel in West Point, Ga. Police and SWAT units surrounded the property, and said as they did they saw Boyette and Rice open the curtains and wave to them from inside of the room. After a short standoff, Rice came out of the room and moments later police heard a shot from within the room. They then entered to find Boyette dead. The couple are suspects in the murders of four women in Florida and Alabama, including a pregnant woman whose toddler was in the home when she was shot.

3. Warren warned: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.), was rebuked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Kty.), on Tuesday after she began reading a letter about Sen. Jeff Sessions, (R-Ala.), that had been written by Coretta Scott King some 30 years ago. Warren was speaking during the debate over Sessions’ confirmation as attorney general. McConnell called Warren out over a rule that bars senators from “impugning the motives” of other senators. Warren is barred from speaking during the remainder of the debate which is expected to end Wednesday. Sessions is on track to be confirmed by the Senate as early as Wednesday afternoon.

4. Tornadoes hit NOLA: At least three tornadoes hit the New Orleans area Tuesday afternoon, smashing homes and business and injuring several people. The twisters touched down east of the city and in southeastern Louisiana. Thousands were left without power, but no deaths were reported.

5. "Battlestar Galactica" star dies: Actor Richard Hatch, known best for his role in the original “Battlestar Galactica” TV series, died Tuesday. According to his manager, Hatch had been battling pancreatic cancer. Hatch played Capt. Apollo during the series which only aired one season, from 1978-1979, but became a fan favorite. The series was rebooted on TV a few years ago. Hatch was 71.

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman could be released from a federal prison on Wednesday, after serving time on corruption charges. Siegleman, a Democrat, was convicted in 2006 of obstruction of justice along with the corruption charges. He served as Alabama’s governor from 1999 to 2003. Siegelman has maintained that the charges against him were politically motivated. Some of his convictions were overturned on appeal, others were not.

