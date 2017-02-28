President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., applaud. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)

1. Address to Congress: President Donald Trump spoke for a little more than an hour Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress. He called on both parties to come together for the benefit of the country, and laid out his agenda for the coming months. Trump called for repair and rebuilding of the country’s infrastructure, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and building the wall along the country’s southern border. Click here to read a full transcript of the speech.

2. Tornadoes kill two: Twenty-two tornadoes hit the Midwest overnight, killing two people, the National Weather Service said. Tornadoes were reported in Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. The threat continues today as the system moves east. Nearly 100 million people are at risk for severe weather through Wednesday afternoon, the NWS says.

3. Book deals: Both former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have signed book deals, Penguin Random House publishers announced Tuesday. How much the two will be paid to write about their time in the White House was not disclosed.

4. Executive order: On Tuesday President Trump signed an executive order that calls on Congress to increase funding for historically black colleges and universities. The president has asked that $25 billion be spent on things such as financial aid programs and repairing failing infrastructure.

5. Officers shot: Law enforcement authorities are searching for a man who was involved in the shooting of two Houston police officers Tuesday. The officers were shot as they investigated a home burglary. One suspect was killed at the scene. One of the officers remains in critical condition.

A study reported in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute says doctors are seeing an increase in the incidents of colon and rectal cancer in young and middle-age adults in the United States. According to research, a person born in 1990 has double the risk of colon cancer as someone born in 1950. “There are likely complex interactions going on between physical inactivity, unhealthy diets and excess body weight,” that has led to the increase in reported cases among members of Generation X and Millennials, researchers said.

Sometimes it helps to talk it out – even if the conversation is with yourself.