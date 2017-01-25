FILE - This Sept. 19, 2015, file photo shows Mary Tyler Moore at the 26th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony in New York. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Trump on immigration: Saying the country does not need new laws, but needs to “work within the existing system and framework,” President Donald Trump signed an order Wednesday to tighten border security and another to begin building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Also on Wednesday, Trump ordered cuts in federal grants to so-called “sanctuary cities,” and provided for additional border patrol agents and immigration officers.

2. Bolt to forfeit medal: Sprinter Usain Bolt will have to forfeit an Olympic gold medal after a teammate in the 4x100 relay race was caught doping. Nesta Carter was disqualified from the 2008 Beijing Olympic games after a retesting of a sample provided after the race showed the banned substance methylhexaneamine. The International Olympic Committee has retested samples stored from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games looking for banned substances that were not originally found.

3. What time is it: The Doomsday Clock, which symbolizes the end of humankind, could be adjusted today as the scientists who decide how close we are to ending our existence hold a live stream event at 10 a.m. ET. The clock was first introduced in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Currently, it is set at 3 minutes to midnight and has been for the past two years.

4. Musk's tunnel: Elon Musk says he “plans to start digging in a month or so” on a project to tunnel under Los Angeles. The cryptic tweet from Musk came a few weeks after he complained that “traffic is driving me nuts.” There were no more details on what type of vehicle the tunnel would service. Musk created his own electric Tesla automobile, and has talked of a "hyperloop" tube transportation device.

5. All-American Australian: Sisters Venus and Serena Williams will meet in the finals of The Australian Open tennis tournament Saturday as they both took care of their opponents in semi-final rounds Thursday. Venus beat American CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7, 6-2, 6-3, while Serena took out Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in only 50 minutes, winning 6-2, 6-1.

And one more

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose self-titled show gave single, career-minded women in the 1970s a role model to look to on the small screen, died Wednesday. Moore, who came to fame as Laura Petrie, the TV wife of Dick Van Dyke’s Rob Petrie on the “Dick Van Dyke Show,” was 80 years old. During her career, she won seven Emmys and was nominated for an Oscar. "She was an impressive person and a talented person and a beautiful person. A force of nature," said producer, creator and director Carl Reiner, who created the "The Dick Van Dyke Show," told The Associated Press. "She'll last forever, as long as there's television. Year after year, we'll see her face in front of us."

In case you missed it

Some of the funniest 4 minutes ever on television.