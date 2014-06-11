By Debbie Lord

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Suits over travel order: Attorneys general in Massachusetts, New York, Washington, Hawaii, Minnesota and Oregon say they will be filing suits to stop President Donald Trump’s revised executive order on immigration. So far, Hawaii is the only state that has filed suit against the order that halts the country’s immigration program for 120 days.

2. South Korean president removed: South Korea’s Constitutional Court has removed President Park Geun-hye from officer following a corruption scandal. However, it seems that the president is not going quietly. As of early Friday, she has refused to leave the country’s palace. South Korea’s first female president was elected in 2012. The eight-member panel unanimously voted to oust her.

3. Daylight saving time: It’s time to “spring forward” this weekend as Daylight saving time starts early Sunday morning. Arizona and Hawaii opt out of the “savings” by keeping their clocks just the way they are, thank you. The rest of the country will be seeing more sunlight in the afternoon.

4. SXSW opens: The annual celebration of technology, music, food, films and so much more – SXSW – gets underway in Austin on Friday. Some of the invited guests include former Vice President Joe Biden, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Gawker founder Nick Denton and producer Lee Daniels. There will be breakout sessions, concerts and screenings of new films and TV shows.

5. ACLU files complaint over Sessions: The ACLU filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Thursday. The complaint was filed with the Alabama State Bar Disciplinary Commission and claims that Sessions violated the code of conduct during this confirmation hearings. "Mr. Sessions made false statement during sworn testimony on January 10, 2017 and in a subsequent written response to questions January 17, 2017,” the complaint read.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Mocks Brain Cancer Patient For Having ‘Nazi Hair’ https://t.co/usSZBGdRmY — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 9, 2017

And one more

Samantha Bee, the host of the new show "Full Frontal," has apologized to a man for making fun of his haircut after it was reveal the man has stage 4 brain cancer. A segment in the show Wednesday mocked attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held last month. In a video, 20-year-old Kyle Coddington’s haircut was mocked as the narrator said, "This year, the bow ties were gone, replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair.” Coddington’s head is partially shave due to cancer treatments, his sister said.

In case you missed it