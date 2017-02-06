Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:33 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 6:31 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.
What to know now:
1. Travel ban court fight: A panel of federal appellate court judges will hear arguments from state and federal attorneys Tuesday in the fight over President Donald Trump’s executive order that suspended the refugee admissions program for 120 days. The states of Washington and Minnesota maintain that Trump’s ban is overreaching his authority, while the Justice Department says the ban is necessary to protect Americans from terrorists. The hearing comes after U.S. District Judge James Robart issued a restraining order Friday that temporarily put the travel ban on hold.
2. Spears asks for prayers: Britney Spears is asking fans for prayers for her niece who was injured in an ATV accident last weekend. The daughter of Spears sister, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, was injured when she drove an ATV into a pond on the family’s property as she tried to avoid a ditch. The 8-year-old was trapped underwater, held by the ATV’s seat belt and safety netting, according to police reports. She is in critical but stable condition according to the Tangipahoa Parish sheriff.
3. DeVos’s confirmation: Vice President Mike Pence may have to assume his role as tie breaker Tuesday when the Senate votes on the nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of Education. DeVos’ confirmation process has been contentious, and she became the subject of a marathon Democratic speaking session Monday as senators took turns slamming her qualifications for the job. The vote is set for noon Tuesday, and is expected to be tied at 50-50, thus requiring Pence to break the tie. Republicans have a majority in the Senate, but two GOP senators have said they will not vote for DeVos.
4. Mass hangings: A report from Amnesty International says Syrian authorities have hanged at least 13,000 people since the start of the 2011 rebel uprising against President Bashar al Assad’s government. Between 20 and 50 people were hanged each week, according to Amnesty, at Saydnaya Prison. The group has recorded at least 35 different methods of torture used by the government in Syria since the late 1980s, the report said.
From the #extravagant mind of #RealEstate Developer Bruce Makowsky, the #mostexpensive home in America! https://t.co/uYGmk7DXcA— VDB Estates (@vdbestates) January 30, 2017
5. Country’s most expensive listing: What’s the most expensive home for sale in America? A $250 million mansion in Bel Air gets that honor. The 38,000-square-foot home built by Bruce Makowsky features 12 bedroom suites, 21 bathrooms, five bars, three kitchens a 40-seat theater and much, much more. Makowsky is a developer and handbag tycoon. If you want to buy it, Makowsky says he will pay for a staff to run it for the next two years.
And one more
Guess who is back? Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar (Mike Myers and Dana Carvey), that’s who. There will be special screenings of the movie “Wayne’s World” Tuesday in theaters across the country on the 25th anniversary of the release of the film. Myers and Carvey will be seen in a taped interview aired prior to the film. The movie is set to be shown in some 400 theaters across the country.
In case you missed it
An explanation for deja vu? Wait, it seems like we have already watched this one…
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}