1. Trump on Putin: President Donald Trump defended his attempts to get along with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview broadcast Sunday prior to the Super Bowl. Trump said he respects Russian President Vladimir Putin, and when Fox’s Bill O’Reilly called him "a killer," Trump said Putin wasn’t the only one. "What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" Trump said. During the interview he said that he respects a lot of people, including Putin, "but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him,” he said. “He's a leader of his country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world - that's a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea."

2. Travel ban: On Monday the Trump administration is expected to continue its fight to have the controversial travel ban reinstated. The ban was halted on Friday when a federal judge in Seattle issued a restraining order that blocked the immigration order, and allowed immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries to come into the country again. The U.S. Justice Department asked a court in San Francisco to reinstate the ban, but the court denied the request Sunday saying it needed to hear from two states – Washington and Minnesota – that had filed suits to stop the ban.

3. “Win for the ages:” The New England Patriots came from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI. Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady was named MVP for the game after he led his team to a 28-28 tie as regulation play ended. New England won the toss, took the ball down the field and scored to win the game. The win marked the fifth time the Patriots have won a Super Bowl title. The halftime show was super in its own way when singer Lady Gaga began her show atop the stadium in Houston. She was lowered though its roof down to the stage.

4. Political ads: Many Super Bowl LI advertisers went political in commercials Sunday. Airnb, Coca-Cola and the NFL all used the time they purchased on the broadcast to air ads about inclusiveness. One hair care product told viewers to accept that they are in for “four years of awful hair,” and suggested they work on their own hair. People on social media gave many of the ads a thumbs-down, saying they missed the funny ads the broadcast is known for.

5. Priest sexual abuse: During the past 60-plus year, 7 percent of Australia’s Roman Catholic priests in Australia were accused of sexually abusing children between, according to testimony at a government hearing there Monday. Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse reported that in some orders more than 40 percent of priests have been accused of abuse.

And one more

Queen Elizabeth II becomes the world's longest reigning sovereign on Monday as she celebrates 65 years on the throne. Elizabeth was 25 when she became queen in 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI. The queen, who is 90, has said she does not wish to have any public recognition of the anniversary of her rise to the throne.

In case you missed it

