1. New health care bill: House Republicans introduced a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act – Obamacare – on Monday. The bill offers refundable tax credits to purchase health care insurance in addition to maintaining coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. It will also restructure Medicaid, giving states a set amount of money from the federal government each year. House committees will vote on the measure on Wednesday.

2. New travel ban: President Trump has signed an executive order blocking immigrants from six countries from traveling to the United States for the next four months. The new order, written after the first travel ban was challenged in court, does not restrict legal permanent residents and green card holders from re-entering the country. The new order drops Iraq from the list of seven predominately-Muslim countries whose citizens are banned from coming to the United States in the first executive order dealing with immigration. The new order takes effect on March 16.

3. Casey Anthony speaks out: Casey Anthony told The Associated Press that while she knows most everyone believes she killed her daughter, she actually has no idea who killed 2-year-old Caylee, or what happened on the day she died. Anthony, who was acquitted in the murder of her daughter, says she believes Caylee, who would be 12 now, would be “a total badass.” She says she imagines the girl would not put up with any nonsense, would play sports and would like classic rock music. It’s the first time Anthony has spoken publicly about her daughter’s death.

4. ESPN layoffs: Sports Illustrated is reporting that ESPN plans layoffs of “talent” in the coming weeks. The cuts over the next four months will include the personalities who appear in front of the camera, on the radio and online, the story said. “Multiple sources said ESPN has been tasked with paring tens of millions of staff salary from its payroll, including staffers many viewers and readers will recognize. Those with contracts coming up would be particularly vulnerable, …,” the story said.

5. Free pancakes: If you like pancakes, Tuesday could be a good day for you. The International House of Pancakes will hold its 12th annual National Pancake Day – the day they give away short stacks of pancakes in the hopes customers will reciprocate by donating to the company’s charity fund. This year, IHOP has partnered with The Children’s Miracle Network, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

And one more

Actor Bill Paxton died of a stroke nearly two weeks after he had surgery to replace a heart valve, according to his death certificate. Paxton, who was 61 when he died on Feb. 25, also had damage to his aorta, the main artery that carries blood throughout the body. The damage was repaired during the surgery on Feb. 14.

In case you missed it

