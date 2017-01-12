FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Justice Department's Inspector General Michael Horowitz says he will launch an investigation into the Justice Department and FBI's actions in the months leading up to the 2016 election, including whether department policies were followed by FBI Director James Comey. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. IG investigation: The inspector general for the Justice Department has opened an investigation into actions by the DOJ and the FBI in the months leading up to the presidential election, including whether FBI Director James Comey followed bureau procedures in the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails. The IG investigation, in part, will focus on whether Comey should have announced in the days just prior to the election, that agents would be reviewing a batch of emails between Clinton and her top aide Huma Abedin.

2. House vote today: The House is expected to vote today on a measure that will make it easier to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have yet to say what they would replace the health care bill with, but have said they don’t intend to leave the 20 million Americans who use the insurance program without coverage.

3. Ending “wet foot, dry foot”: On Thursday President Barack Obama ended an immigration policy that had said any Cuban who could make it to U.S. soil could stay and become a citizen. The end of the policy, known as “wet foot, dry foot,” came after negotiations with the Cuban government. “Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities," Obama said in a statement.

4. New monuments: President Obama designated three sites as national monuments Thursday. The Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., where four girls were killed when a white supremacist bombed the building in 1963, and the city’s Kelly Ingram Park where protestors clashed with police using dogs and water hoses to fight them, were among the sites chosen.

5. Not so Sunny: A teenager visiting the White House Monday was bitten by President Obama’s dog, Sunny. The dog bit the girl under her eye. The bite required stitches to close, according to reports. The 18-year-old was tended to by the Obama family doctor.

And one more

It was a toss of a coin on a snowy day in February that saved Tommy Allsup’s life. Allsup was a guitarist with singer Buddy Holly’s band, and that coin toss kept him off the plane Holly, Richie Valens and J.P. Richardson died in when it crashed in an Iowa field corn field in 1959. Allsup, according to his family, said he believed he was spared for a reason. Allsup died Wednesday, due to complications from a hernia operation. He was 85 years old.

In case you missed it

Way cool science experiments for the day.