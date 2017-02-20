Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 7:08 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
1. New policy: In the rewrite of the Trump administration immigration policies, millions of people who have entered the country illegally face deportation if they are charged with a crime. A memo from the Department of Homeland Security head John Kelly said it will be the priority of the enforcement arm of the agency to move to deport anyone here illegally if they commit any crime. The policy that had been enforced included deportation for those who had committed serious crimes or for those who were considered a threat to national security.
2. It’s like Magic: Earvin “Magic” Johnson was named president of basketball operations for his beloved Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Johnson, who has been associated with the team since he played for the Lakers in the 1980s and 1990s, and coached the team for a brief time. Johnson will give up his role on “NBA Countdown” on ESPN. "It's a dream come true to return to the Lakers as President of Basketball Operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family," Johnson said in Tuesday's statement.
3. Growing older: A study released Tuesday says that most people born in wealthy countries will continue to see their life expectancy climb – with the exception of the United States which has one of the lowest life expectancies of any developed country. South Korean women born in 2030 can expect to see age 91. American women born in 2030 are projected to live until age 83.
4. Dakota Access pipeline: Wednesday is the deadline for protesters to leave the Dakota Access pipeline protest camp. Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers say they will close down the area. Groups have been there for more than six months, protesting the building of the pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota across the country to Illinois. The camp sits on federal land.
5. Ford’s near miss: A video released Tuesday shows actor Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner as it is taxiing down a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif. The incident, in which Ford, 74, chose the wrong runway to land on, happened on Feb. 13.
And one more
R&B singer Chris Brown has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his former girlfriend after she claimed he abused and threatened her. Karrueche Tran said the singer punched her in the stomach and pushed her down stairs in the past, and has repeatedly threatened her since December.
In case you missed it
