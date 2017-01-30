A woman carries a sign outside of the White House during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

1. Immigration ban: President Donald Trump’s order on Friday that put into place restrictions on immigration to the United States has sparked protests around the country and abroad. The president released a statement on Sunday that defended the ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for a three month period. The order also bans all refugee admissions for 120 days. It bans Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely, and cuts the U.S. refugee quota for 2017 by more than half. Protests against the ban have been seen at major U.S. airports, and companies such as Google have vowed to provide financial support for those trying to immigrate to the United States. Trump said Sunday that the ban is not a religious ban, but is about “terror and keeping our country safe.”

2. Mosque attack: Two people have been arrested following an attack Sunday on a mosque in Quebec, Canada, that left six dead and eight seriously injured. The attack, called an act of terrorism by Canada’s prime minister, came during evening prayers. The dead, according to the Quebec provincial police spokeswoman, were between 35 and 70 years old. Police say they don’t believe there are any other suspects.

3. Real ID program: If you live Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina or Washington you can no longer use your driver’s license to gain access to federal agencies as of Monday. The Real ID program from the Department of Homeland Security requires states to have more secure measures for issuing driver’s licenses, and those states have not complied with the 2006 order. If those states (plus Oklahoma) do not adopt the enhanced security measures by Jan. 22, 2018, residents will not be able to use a driver’s license as an ID to board an airplane.

4. Delta woes: Delta Airlines was hit with a computer outage Sunday night that lead to long delays and the cancellation of flights. It was the second time Delta had computer issues in the past six months that lead to delayed or canceled flights. The shutdown of the system lasted about two hours, and service began again around midnight.

5. Miss France wins: Miss France won the Miss Universe pageant Monday, the first time someone from France has won in more than 50 years. Iris Mittenaere took home the crown with Miss Haiti as first runner-up and Miss Colombia as second-runner up. Steve Harvey was again the host. Last year he announced the wrong name as the winner of the pageant. This year – no problems.

And one more

The cast of “Hidden Figures” won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best cast Sunday at the annual awards ceremony. Denzel Washington and Emma Stone won in the best actor and actress in a movie category. Many winners, along with the show’s host, Ashton Kutcher, commented on the ban on immigration announced by Trump on Friday.

In case you missed it