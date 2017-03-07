Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The bus was carrying 50 people from Austin, Texas, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said at a news conference. He said authorities believe the bus was stopped on the tracks at the time of the crash, but they don't yet know why. ( John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Hawaii to seek TRO: The state of Hawaii is reportedly set to file for a temporary restraining order Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s new immigration travel ban. Attorneys for the state say they plan to file the motion to halt the implementation of the executive order Trump signed Monday. According to one of the attorneys for the state, the new order "suffers from the same constitutional and statutory defects” as the previous order. The new order bans travelers from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States for a period of 90 days, and all refuges from entering the country for 120 days. It is set to go into effect on March 16.

2. Day Without a Woman: You may look around the office today and wonder where all the women have gone. Many women are observing “A Day Without a Woman” by taking off from work and refraining from shopping to emphasize their impact on the country’s economy. The event was created by the organizers of the Women’s March held the day after President Trump’s inauguration. It is being held on International Women’s Day and in coordination with International Women’s Strike Day. Some schools will be closed on Wednesday because of the event.

3. Google Home problems: Google says an algorithm problem led to "inappropriate and misleading" results from its search engine and connected speaker on Monday. Apparently, when asked questions about former President Barack Obama, the answer came back that he was heading up a coup d’état against the U.S. government. Google searches also said that four former U.S. presidents were members of the Ku Klux Klan, and that U.S. Republicans are the same thing as Nazis.

4. Train hits stalled bus: Four people were killed when a freight train hit a tourist bus that was apparently stuck on the tracks in Biloxi, Mississippi, Tuesday. Of the 40 people injured, seven were in critical condition. It took more than an hour to get everyone extracted from the bus, authorities said. The people on the bus were headed for the casinos along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

5. Afghan hospital attack: Gunmen, dressed as medical personnel, attacked a hospital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 30 and wounding more than 60, government authorities said. The hospital in Kabul is near the U.S. embassy, according to reports. The attackers used bombs and hand grenades in addition to guns.

And one more

WikiLeaks posted thousands of files on its website on Tuesday that it claims came from the Central Intelligence Agency. Included in the files are ways the CIA can hack into computers, cellphones and television sets to gather information, according to WikiLeaks. Some have suggested the files may not be the real thing, but WikiLeaks has been able to hack into U.S. government agencies before. The CIA has declined to comment.

In case you missed it

Playgrounds are different nowadays.