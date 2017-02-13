Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.
What to know now:
1. Flynn resigns: National security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday night amid reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials about contacts he made with Russia prior to the Trump administration taking office in January. According to a report from The Washington Post, Justice Department officials told the White House that there was a discrepancy between what they were saying in public about Flynn’s contact with Russian officials and what had actually occurred. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg has been named interim national security adviser until President Trump names a replacement.
2. Another Sandusky charged: Jeffrey S. Sandusky, son of Jerry Sandusky, was charged with soliciting naked photos from a 16-year-old girl and requesting a sex act from her 15-year-old sister. Jeffery Sandusky, 41, was charged on 14 counts and jailed on a $200,000 bail. Jerry Sandusky was sentence to decades in jail for sexually assaulting young boys while coaching football at Penn State University.
3. Travel ban suit: The judge in Seattle who issued a temporary restraining order against President Trump’s travel ban ruled Monday that the suit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota could proceed. The suit will go forward while the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether they will hear the government’s case for the ban. Also on Monday, a federal judge in Virginia issued a preliminary injunction that bars the administration from implementing the travel ban in Virginia.
4. Klan wizard murder: The wife and step-son of a professed Ku Klux Klan leader found dead over the weekend have been charged with this murder. Malissa Anconna, 44, and her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., 24, were both charged in the death of Frank Ancona. According to officials in Missouri, Jinkerson shot Ancona while he slept in his Leadwood, Mo., home. Anacona’s body was dumped near Belgrade, Mo. According to the Associated press, Ancona called himself an imperial wizard with the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
5. No longer just reading it for the articles: After a brief respite, Playboy magazine announced Monday that it would again include photos of nude women on its pages. Nude photos were removed from the magazine about a year ago, and that was a “mistake,” according to Cooper Hefner, son of the magazine’s founder, Hugh Hefner. "I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Cooper Hefner said in a tweeted statement. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking back and reclaiming who we are."
And one more
ABC and People magazine will produce a 4-hour documentary on the life of Princess Diana. The miniseries is set to be broadcast in August, marking the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. The program will "remind the world why they fell in love with Diana in the first place," according to Monday's announcement. Diana died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.
In case you missed it
